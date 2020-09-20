Money wins! Succession, HBO's financial family dramedy, won Outstanding Drama Series for its second season at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, triumphing over Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Stranger Things.

The win capped off a stellar run for the series at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, where it was the most-nominated ongoing series. It also won Best Actor (Jeremy Strong), Writing, and Directing. At the Creative Arts Emmys, Succession won Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, along with Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Cherry Jones).

Creator Jesse Armstrong accepted the award from London, with his speech being briefly interrupted by room service ringing his hotel room doorbell (Emmys 2020!). He tried something different with his speech, giving "un-thank yous."

"Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year," he said. "Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank you to all the nationalist and sort of quasi-nationalist governments in the world who are the exact opposite of what we need right now."

He concluded with "And un-thank you for the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power," ending with a dig at the sort of people Succession is about.

Succession's win means Will Ferrell is an Outstanding Drama Series winner, as he is credited as an executive producer through Gary Sanchez Productions. It's the third consecutive drama series win for HBO, which won for the final two seasons of Game of Thrones.

Succession Seasons 1 and 2 are available on HBO.