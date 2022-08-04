The Best Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

You like watching good TV? That's so funny — we also like watching good TV! What are the odds? If you don't want to waste your precious viewing time scrolling through every streamer's library until you fall asleep, let us guide you directly to the good stuff. This recommendations roundup is divided into four sections: First, we've got everything you need to know about what's premiering on streaming this month. Then we've got our picks for the best shows of the year so far, as well as the shows we're looking forward to in the coming months. Next, check out our recommendations for the best shows and movies to watch by streaming service, and finally, we've got a selection of picks for the best shows in all your favorite genres.

Looking for a breezy rom-com to sweep you off your feet? A fantasy show that will allow you to escape? A lavish historical drama to whisk you away to another time altogether?

Last updated: Aug. 4

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH IN AUGUST

Our monthly ultimate guide to what's on TV is pretty much all you need in one place, from the very best shows of the month to what's coming to every streaming service to a calendar of every major premiere date.

The Sandman and Never Have I Ever lead the way. Here's the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in August, plus our picks for what to watch.

Hit a home run with the new A League of Their Own series. Here's the complete list of everything coming to Prime Video in August, plus our picks for what to watch.

Have you heard of that dragon show? Here's the complete list of everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in August, plus our picks for what to watch.

It's not summer without Reservation Dogs. Here's the complete list of everything coming to Hulu in August, plus our picks for what to watch.

THE BEST SHOWS OF 2022

Have you heard that there's a lot of TV out there? TV Guide cuts through the clutter to bring you this list of 100 great shows worth your time.

From Abbott Elementary to Better Call Saul, these are the shows we can't stop talking about this year.

We'd do the Severance procedure on ourselves to watch these new shows again for the first time.

Yes, Yellowstone's next spin-off made the list.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH BY STREAMING SERVICE

It's not all Stranger Things (but Stranger Things is on here).

From wildly expensive action flicks to charmingly low-budget Hallmark-style rom-coms, the gang's all here.

Prime Video is cornering the market on Dad Shows, but that's not all it's got.

You don't have to pay (extra) money to watch a good movie on Amazon.

It's not just Succession!

HBO Max has one of the most impressive movie libraries on streaming. It's like Beauty and the Beast-library good.

The FX library really gives Hulu an extra kick.

Hulu is a great destination for movies that you wouldn't hear about otherwise.

Marvel shows are just the beginning. Disney+ also has singing teens.

The streaming platform with all your childhood favorites is starting to look a little less PG.

The streamer that hosts Yellowstone also has some fun under-the-radar comedies.

The NBCUniversal catalog goes deep.

Apple TV+ is the streamer you go to when you want quality over quantity.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH BY GENRE

Starting a new TV show is like setting off a chain of dominoes: You watch a show, you like it, you look for something else like it, and you find yourself watching Yellowstone. Here's our complete roundup of recommendation lists based on your favorite shows, from The Office to American Horror Story to Gilmore Girls. We hope you have time; this list is MASSIVE.

It's the year of the true crime adaptation, and we ranked the ones to watch — and the ones to skip.

The reality television we're highlighting — the kind you feel guilty for watching but also can't wait to talk to everyone about — has been around for decades, but is finding new life with Netflix getting into the act.

Some of these shows are scary and full of things that go bump in the night, some are funny, and many are full of hunky teenagers who are also werewolves.

Get into these shows about future societies, clones, robots with feelings, galaxies far, far away, and even immortality.

The least we can do for ourselves in this cold, cruel world is escape into these shows that transport us to lands where magic is the norm, dragons can be kept as pets, and jumping between time periods is just another afternoon activity.

Horror TV shows are a rarer breed than horror movies, but there are some great ones out there if you know where to look.

Whether you love a good crime drama or murder mystery because you want to see bad guys get caught or you just want to get tips on how to pull off your own lawless act, TV is full of them.

The police drama started off as a staple of television because of its relative simplicity: People doing their job solving crimes. But cop shows are a lot more complicated now.

Here are some great series and documentaries that center Black perspectives on pressing social issues.

If the only Korean dramas you've watched are thrillers, you're missing out.

This list features some of the most exciting storytelling happening all around the world, focusing on shows that you may not have heard of.

These excellent stand-up comedy specials on Netflix will help you out in this trying time. Laughter is the second-best medicine, after Sudafed.

If you feel like escaping to a world where the good guys always save the day, there's no problem a utility belt of gadgets can't fix, and crossovers are practically mandatory at this point, this is the perfect list for you.