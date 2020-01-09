We were all but certain it would happen at some point, and now it's official: Christine Evangelista will be coming to Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 as Sherry, Dwight's (Austin Amelio) long-missing wife, who was last seen on The Walking Dead way back in Season 7. The official Fear the Walking Dead Twitter account shared a photo of Dwight and Sherry, with the caption "Is this a dream, or a reunion?"

She'll be the third character to cross over from the mothership series to the spin-off, following Morgan (Lennie James) in Season 4 and Dwight in Season 5. Dwight came to Fear the Walking Dead in the midst of a quest to find Sherry, who fled Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Sanctuary in Season 7. She was followed by her husband in Season 8, and she left notes for him in the places she'd been, creating a trail for him to follow in hopes of someday finding her. His path intersected with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman), and shortly after that, the trail went cold and he joined the group rather than continue searching for her.

But now, it seems like she may find him. The most obvious possibility for how Sherry will be introduced into Fear is that she'll come to Morgan's rescue, saving him from the walkers that were closing in on him after he was shot by Ginnie (Colby Minifie) and left to die in the final moments of Season 5. It could be something else, though — as the caption teases, it could even just be a dream Dwight has. We'll have to wait and see.

The confirmation comes after Evangelista was spotted near the show's set in Texas, and the show's official Instagram account followed her, leading to speculation that she was coming to Fear.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 will come to AMC sometime in 2020.

Austin Amelio and Christine Evangelista, Fear the Walking Dead Photo: AMC/Twitter

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)