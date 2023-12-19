Luke Kleintank, FBI: International Nelly Kiss/CBS

Protecting Americans around the globe, the agents of FBI: International are returning for a third season in 2024. CBS announced th new season of FBI: International, along with the other FBI shows, including FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, in early 2022. And following the resolutions of the writers and actors strikes, CBS finally announced when the third season of the procedural drama will air.

Now that the new season of FBI: International is officially coming, we'll try to answer your questions, such as when does FBI: International premiere, who is in Season 3, and where to watch FBI: International.

FBI: International Season 3 latest news

At the end of November, Variety confirmed Christina Wolfe, known for her roles on SyFy's The Ark and CW's Batwoman, will be joining the cast of FBI: International as a regular for Season 3. So far we don't know what role Wolfe will take on.

In early December, it was revealed that star Heida Reed, who has played Special Agent Jamie Kellett since the show began, will be leaving the series early in Season 3, according to Deadline.

FBI: International Season 3 release date

Fans of the FBI-verse will want to clear their calendars for Tuesday nights because that's the evening for all things FBI. FBI: International will premiere on Tuesday, February 13 at 9/8c in the time slot between with the other two FBI series. The evening will start with FBI Season 6, followed by FBI: International Season 3, and wrap up with FBI: Most Wanted Season 5.

What will FBI: International Season 3 be about?

Season 2 of FBI: International left viewers on a big cliffhanger. While the Fly Team was able to stop a black market deal for a stolen Russian missile, a bomb went off when an important witness was being moved by the agents. It was unclear if anyone was injured or killed, but we imagine Season 3 will pick right back up and we can finally see the aftermath of the explosion.

Beyond this, we have no other hints about what FBI: International Season 3 will cover. We imagine the talented FBI agents will be stopping disasters around the globe like usual.

How many episodes will be in FBI: International Season 3?

When CBS announced its 2024 Primetime line-up, it indicated most series would have 10 to 13 episodes and be wrapped by May. We expect FBI: International will likely follow this schedule.

Who will be in FBI: International Season 3?

Outside of Christina Wolfe joining the cast and Heida Reed departing in Season 3, there has been no other indication of other shake-ups to casting for Season 3 of FBI: International, so as of now all the agents are back and ready for action.

FBI: International Season 3 Main Cast:

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson

Where can I watch FBI: International?

Season 3 of FBI: International will air on CBS on Tuesday, February 13.

While FBI: International airs on CBS, it does not stream on Paramount+ like many other CBS shows. The first two seasons of FBI: International are available to stream on Peacock.