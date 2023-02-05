What would you do if you found out your seemingly spiritless spouse of 17 years was actually an international spy for a top U.S. intelligence agency? That is the question at the heart of True Lies, the new CBS action comedy series based on James Cameron's 1994 blockbuster film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Written by Matt Nix, who executive produces alongside Cameron and McG, the updated True Lies follows Harry Tasker (Shameless' Steve Howey), a first-class spy for the Omega Sector disguised as a computer salesman, who accidentally reveals his double life to his wife, Helen (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Ginger Gonzaga). With the cat now out of the bag, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills and teams up with Harry and his close-knit team of operatives. Together, they embark on covert missions to outsmart and capture criminals around the world—all while trying to keep their adventures a secret from Harry and Helen's children, Dana (Annabella Didion) and Jake (Lucas Jaye).

Ahead of this weekend's Grammy Awards, TV Guide can exclusively reveal a new trailer for the highly-anticipated CBS adaptation, set to a dynamic rendition of Frank Sinatra's "Love and Marriage." Would you expect anything less from a show that promises to have fiery car crashes, exploding buildings, high-speed motorcycle chases and even a woman (Helen) dangling from a helicopter over Paris? Watch the latest trailer below:

True Lies premieres Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c on CBS. Episodes stream on Paramount+ the next day.