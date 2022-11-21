Exclusive: Morris Chestnut Cast in All American Season 5

Move over, Spencer James! There's an even bigger name coming to the GAU football team locker room. TV Guide can exclusively confirm that Morris Chestnut will be guest-starring in Season 5 of All American. The legendary actor will be playing A.D. Barnes, the athletic director for GAU.

Chestnut will appear in Monday night's episode, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," in which Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are left scrambling to help secure new recruits to the GAU team after Coach Garrett's (Sean Carrigan) bombshell announcement that he'll be retiring immediately. Undoubtedly tipped off about Olivia's (Samantha Logan) article accusing him of using GAU players to purposefully injure members of opposing teams, Coach Garrett is getting out of harm's way, leaving Olivia unsure what to do about her unpublished article.

Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) will be meeting with Barnes about the controversy. Not only is Barnes looking out for the GAU football program, but he's also a former Crenshaw running back whose friendship with Billy goes back a long way. We're sure that Crenshaw connection gives him a soft spot for Spencer as well. Is there a way to make Coach Garrett face the consequences for his actions without screwing over the entire GAU team?

All American airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. Episodes are available the next day on The CW app.