Evil Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer, Spoilers, and Everything Else to Know

Get ready for a demonically good time
Evil has possessed us all. The inventive horror procedural, created by Robert and Michelle King, stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi as investigators looking into claims of demonic possession on behalf of the Catholic Church. The drama premiered on CBS in 2019 and has built up a cult of followers since Season 1 hit Netflix. Now, TV's wildest show is moving to Paramount+ for its upcoming second season, which is set to premiere in late June.
If you're dying to find out what's next for Evil, there's no need to make a deal with Leland's (Michael Emerson) demon therapist to get the latest details. Read on for everything we know so far about Evil Season 2.
A new promo released in June teases the action for the new season. "I don't believe in possession," Herbers' Kristen says in the new footage. "I believe in the truth."
Evil Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 20 on Paramount+. The season will consist of 13 episodes; new episodes will be released weekly.
In May, Paramount+ released a thrilling teaser trailer for Season 2.
The cast also gave fans a fun, homemade mock trailer during their New York Comic Con panel.
All of Evil's series regulars will return in Season 2.
Evil stars Mike Colter as priest-in-training David Acosta; Katja Herbers as psychologist Kristen Bouchard; Aasif Mandvi as contractor Ben Shakir; Michael Emerson as super creep Leland Townsend; Christine Lahti as Kristen's mother, Sheryl; and Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs. The cast also includes Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp as Kristen's four daughters.
Season 2 will also feature Andrea Martin as a nun, Sister Andrea.
Leland is getting an exorcism. Robert and Michelle King revealed to TVLine that Michael Emerson's villainous Leland Townsend will be seeking an exorcism in the Season 2 premiere, which will pick up seconds after the shocking cliffhanger that ended Season 1.
Kristen is battling her dark side. At the end of the first season finale, Kristen was left contemplating the likelihood that she's possessed after a rosary burned her palm. Also, she almost definitely killed Orson LeRoux (Darren Pettie), the murderer who'd been threatening her daughters. Kristen's last-second look into the mirror might offer a peek at how she could react to her potential possession next season. "I would say that a lot of [her] response is in her look at the mirror, which is a bit of 'Holy sh--,' and another like, 'Am I in trouble?'" Robert told TV Guide. "In other words, she has enough perspective on herself to wonder whether she gets over her defects."
There could be trouble with Lexis. Kristen will also be dealing with added pressure at home thanks to her fears about her third daughter, Lexis (Maddy Crocco), who was conceived at a fertility clinic connected to a lot of kids who might be possessed. "Just on purely the pragmatic level things are going to be tougher for Kristen at home," Michelle King told TV Guide. And as Robert teased, Kristen's concerns about Lexis might actually make things worse. "If you're worried your child is turning bad, like breaking bad, you start creating the conditions that you're most worried about by being worried about it," he said.
Season 2 will feature a mostly silent episode. In February, co-showrunner Robert King teased a silent episode on Twitter, sharing photos from production. "Back shooting," wrote Robert, who is directing the hour. "Weird episode. Not just silent, but in a monastery without electricity so characters carry their own lanterns." Sign us up.
David is struggling with his upcoming ordination. The logline for Season 2 teases that Mike Colter's David is suffering temptation as his ordination approaches.
Ben is seeing night terrors. Aasif Mandvi's Ben is visited by haunting night terrors in Season 2, according to the official logline. Robert King previously promised that Ben would be more involved in the story in Season 2. "I think we underplayed Ben this year, because Ben is a fascinating character, as is [Aasif Mandvi] as an actor," Robert told Entertainment Weekly after Season 1. He added that he expected Ben's father to make an appearance in Season 2. Fans can also expect more of Ben's relationship with Vanessa (Nicole Shalhoub).
Evil Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix and Paramount+.