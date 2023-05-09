Evil Dead Rise is Now Available to Stream at Home with Amazon Prime Video

Join or Sign In
Put the boomstick down and watch the latest Evil Dead film
The Evil Dead franchise is one of the most revered horror properties of all time, mixing gory mayhem with campy humor in varying degrees over its five films that began in 1981 with Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead. It continues with the most recent installment in the franchise, 2023's Evil Dead Rise. Released in theaters on April 21, Evil Dead Rise is now available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video.
The horror film was mostly a hit with critics, tallying a respectable 69 metascore on Metacritic, and fans came out to watch. The movie has grossed $115 million as of early May, making it the most financially successful movie in the franchise.
Now you can watch it home; just click the link below.
Official synopsis from Warner Bros: Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.
Evil Dead Rise stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher. Directed by Lee Cronin from a screenplay by Cronin.