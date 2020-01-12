Running alongside Evil's terrifying investigations into demonic possession and run-ins with the the supernatural through technology is an obvious sexual attraction between David (Mike Colter), a priest-in-training, and the very-much-married Kristen (Katja Herbers), a psychologist and skeptic who works with David to investigate all kinds of unexplained mysteries. But while the CBS show's fans might be eager to see the two act on their attraction, executive producer Robert King warns that the writers did not go into the show with a plan for the two to get together and have no real plans currently in place for their relationship to evolve.

"We don't quite know where we're going with it because we didn't want to predetermine a kind of Moonlighting way to go, or even a Good Wife way to go," King told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday, noting that he and his wife, fellow Evil executive producer Michelle King, haven't necessarily had the best history with love triangles.

Evil Doubles Down on the Insanity in Winter Premiere

"Usually it's best when there's a rational reason in the story that two people can't get together, and what really wanted to do, we wanted to start out with this idea, because Katja and Mike have such chemistry, we wanted to play with it but definitely didn't want to hate the husband when he came back," he explained.

King also went on to say that that a large part of David and Kristen's chemistry actually stems from their intellectual connection, not necessarily a physical attraction. "They're most attracted to each other when they have a disagreement," he said.

"Our views are so different, and we love talking to each other and exploring each other's minds, so we could go on talking for a very long time without taking off our clothes, and it would be very satisfying," added Herbers.

So... you're telling us there's a chance?

Evil airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

