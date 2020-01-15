Evil has already seared plenty of haunting images into fans' brains over the course of its first season (demon baby, anyone?), but it sounds like the show has been saving one of its wildest visuals yet for one hell of a cliffhanger. The supernatural drama, which has been renewed for a second season at CBS, has just two episodes left in Season 1, and Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) are still no closer to understanding the evil forces that tie their investigations together. Speaking with TV Guide at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the cast teased that while there may be some answers in store, they'll only lead to more questions as Evil ramps up to an unforgettable season finale.

"The last shot of the season is mind-boggling," teased Kurt Fuller, who plays Kristen's therapist, Dr. Boggs. "The last thing that Kristen sees is mind-boggling. And I'm very excited for people to see that last thing."

Christine Lahti, who plays Kristen's mom, Sheryl, agreed. "That is an incredible moment," she said, "and I don't know...whose influence [is behind it], but I feel like my character might have to take some responsibility. And maybe Leland. It's really scary, and it's a turn that no one is going to expect."

Sheryl's romance with Leland (Michael Emerson) — which she's kept up behind her daughter's back — has already put her family in danger, and Lahti teased that Sheryl could be pushed to more extremes under Leland's influence. "My character has a lot of darkness anyway. It's not like I'm so impressionable, but he's bringing out some darkness in her," she said. And Sheryl's secret fling is about to put a strain on her relationship with Kristen. "You will see coming up, my daughter and I have some issues," Lahti said. "We have some problems around the Leland relationship."

Leland will play a key role in the final two episodes of the season, which Mike Colter says will finally begin to "dissect" the sinister forensic psychologist. "We'll get to know more about him and who he is and how far his reach is," Colter revealed. And while they say the devil you know is better than the one you don't, Colter said that what the new episodes reveal about Leland is "more disturbing" than what we've seen from him so far: "I think actually it'll be refreshing and more exciting once we find out this information, because I was shocked."

The end of Season 1 will be more cryptic when it comes to the mystery of The 60, the cult-like organization seemingly rooted in demonic lore. "We're constantly wondering if the people we encounter are a part of The 60," Colter said. "Obviously going back to the last episode ["Room 320"], people wonder if the nurse [played by Tara Summers] is part of The 60. It never comes out; we never talk about it. Is she? We don't know. Is she just one person who's just randomly rolling in evil?"

As Katja Herbers pointed out, that ambiguity is part of Evil's appeal. Herbers praised the series for taking its time to answer the big questions. "That's what I really like about our show, at least, and I think what viewers are responding to is we aren't a show that wraps up a story every episode, but it's a big throughline," she said. "So we won't get to the bottom, this season, of all The 60."

At least Evil has been guaranteed another season to keep playing the long game.

Evil airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.