Something has happened with the current season of The Walking Dead that may be unprecedented in TV history. Due to the volatile circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the AMC's zombie drama's tenth season will have three season finales. There was the out-of-necessity finale in the spring, "The Tower," which was supposed to be Season 10's penultimate episode; there was "A Certain Doom," the intended finale, which aired as a standalone special on Oct. 4 due to the pandemic pushing completion of the episode back several months; and the last episode of the upcoming Season 10 extension, which will air early next year.

The extension, which was announced during The Walking Dead's Comic-Con@Home panel in July, will consist of six additional episodes. The extra episodes will technically be part of Season 10, but they will functionally be a mini-season that will bridge Season 10 and Season 11, which will be the show's final season and begin airing in late 2021.

We don't know exactly when the new episodes will reach our screens — AMC has only said "early 2021" — but the production is gearing up to start shooting at The Walking Dead's studio facility in Georgia very soon, with plans to go until Thanksgiving. Here's what we do know about the rest of Season 10. We'll update this story as we learn more.

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

It will be made as COVID-safely as possible

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Angela Kang said that the production planned its return to work around what a consulting epidemiologist told them they needed to do to make sure the workplace would be as safe and union-compliant as possible. That means upgraded HVAC, air scrubbers, "UV light things to zap germs on the stages," and even a mobile testing lab onsite to get tests turned around as quickly as possible. She said that The Walking Dead has the benefit of having its own studio and backlot facility, so the crew has a greater level of control over their environment than many other shows are able to have.

The safety protocols will affect the storytelling

Kang said that the six episodes will be smaller and more intimate than usual due to compromises that had to be made in order to get back into production. "The epidemiologist was saying like, yeah, we can get back to work safely, but, we cannot have like 300 zombie extras crammed into a tiny space together," the executive producer told Deadline.

That means that the episodes will be character-focused and have "kind of an introspective exhale sort of a feel," according to star Norman Reedus. Kang added that there will be interesting dynamics between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who has returned after years away and will find a very different and much improved Negan than the one she left long ago, when she vowed to get revenge on him for what he did to her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun). The episodes will also start to set up the final season, which will be two supersized, 12-episode halves and hopefully be made at full Walking Dead blockbuster capacity.

The Walking Dead Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

More about Maggie

Maggie (and Cohan) quietly exited at the same time as Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes in Season 9, but is now returning full time. She reappeared in the nick of time in "A Certain Doom," saving Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) from a certain doom alongside a mysterious martial artist in a metal mask, who has not spoken or been formally introduced. ("He's with me" is all Maggie said about him.) There's no comics counterpart for this character, and no one is giving anything away about who he is.

Kang told Deadline that we're going to find out a lot more about what's been going on with Maggie in the time she's been away. "She has seen some dark things on the road, and obviously, like when she comes in, she's with this man in like a metal mask, and who is this fellow, what adventures have they been on? That's all part of the story going forward, and it's going to drive one of the major missions that we'll start to see unfold," Kang said. "It will lead us to meet some other interesting characters that will cross into some of the other major storylines of our series going forward."

The Walking Dead Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Commonwealth

"A Certain Doom" introduced some other masked figures, too. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions were surprised in a rail yard by soldiers in Stormtrooper-like suits with sophisticated weapons. Their appearance is identical to soldiers from a community from the Walking Dead comics known as the Commonwealth, a very technologically and culturally advanced city in Ohio, though in the show it seems that the location will be somewhere in West Virginia. The comic's final arc deals with the Commonwealth.

"For people who don't know the comic that are following with the show, I'll just say that we're about to get into a lot more story with these people," Kang told Deadline. "I'll also say, this deep into this new apocalypse, it should tell you right away this is like a heavily organized group, and how do you even keep white armor clean? What does that in and of itself like tell you about these people?"

The Walking Dead will return in early 2021 on AMC. Until then, Season 10 is available to stream on AMC+ or to buy on Amazon. Earlier seasons are available to stream on Netflix.