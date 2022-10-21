Everything to Know About Watching Sports on Roku

Getty

If you're thinking about cutting the cord, there is no safer bet than Roku as your go-to streaming device. The platform is one of the most popular on the planet for set-top boxes, and for good reason. Not only are Roku devices affordable, but they also are compatible with all kinds of apps from popular streaming services and channels. That includes many of the essential services that sports fans need.

Sports fanatics have historically had a hard time ditching cable entirely because they are worried that they won't be able to see their favorite teams play live. That isn't much of an issue if you have a Roku device. Granted, you'll need to subscribe to the services that carry your favorite sports and teams so you can watch them -- but Roku's robust support for many different apps and services makes it possible to catch all the action live no matter what you're into.

Still feeling unsure about committing to cord cutting? Don't worry. We'll guide you through everything you need to know about watching sports on Roku so you can feel confident that you won't miss a minute of your squad come game day.

Roku Plans and Sports Channels Compared

After signing up for an account, Roku has a channel section. It is where you can download your favorite apps. Best of all, you can use the search bar to enter the subject you want to view. So, for sports fans, enter sports, then browse through Roku's extensive channel library of apps.

Roku houses all of your favorite sports apps like NBC Sports, CBS Sports, and fuboTV. With this in mind, if you subscribe to a streaming service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, or Sling, you'll be able to access all the live sports carried by these services through Roku. You can download the app, enter your login information, and you are free to watch sports live, catch on-demand titles, and much more!

Roku Channels Overview

Roku apps available? ABC ✔ ACC Network X ACC Network Extra X BeIN Sports ✔ BeIN Sports Español X Big Ten Network ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ Eleven Sports X ESPN ✔ ESPN2 X ESPN Deportes X ESPNews X ESPNU X Fight Network X Fox ✔ Fox Deportes X Fox Soccer Plus X FS1 X FS2 X fubo Sports Network ✔ Galavision X GinX eSports TV X Golf Channel X GOLTV English X GOLTV Spanish X MAVTV X MLB Network X MLB Strike Zone X Motortrend ✔ NBC ✔ NBC Sports Network ✔ NBA TV ✔ NFL RedZone X NFL Network ✔ NHL Network ✔ Olympic Channel ✔ Outdoor Channel X PAC12 Network (certain areas) ✔ SEC Network X Sportsman Channel X Stadium ✔ TBS ✔ Tennis Channel ✔ TNT ✔ TyC Sports X TUDN X Zona Futbol X

Roku Sports Channels

When accessing the channel section, here is a sampling of some of the many sports apps you can download to watch on your TV.

fuboTV (starting at $70/mo.)

One of the best streaming platforms for sports fans is fuboTV. You receive channels like ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and NBC Sports Network. It allows you to catch the biggest games from MLB, NBA, and NFL all from your Roku device. Every fuboTV plan includes access to major sports networks and there are add-ons available to make sure you have access to your favorite teams and sports, no matter what you like to watch -- from football to tennis to racing.

Soccer fans will also enjoy using Roku to enjoy the action. fuboTV airs FIFA World Cup, MLS, English Premier League, and much more. You can catch the action live or use your 1,000 hours of recording space to enjoy it when convenient for you.

Hulu + Live TV (starting at $70/mo.)

Do you want access to most NFL, college football, and NBA games? Then downloading on your Roku is the perfect ticket to catch your favorite teams live. Hulu + Live TV offers Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN College Extra, MotorTrend, Golf Channel, SEC Network, and CBS Sports Network.

It is a fun way to feed your appetite for sports using Roku. Hulu also offers a wealth of on-demand titles, where you can enjoy sports movies and documentaries. If you miss your game live, no worries, you can use the unlimited cloud DVR space to watch it when you want.

MLB.TV (starting from $140/yr.)

From the crack of the bat, to the cadence of your favorite hometown announcer, MLB.TV brings America's favorite pastime to your TV through Roku. For $25/mo., you gain access to all out-of-market games, with radio feeds. So, if you move and miss listening to your favorite play-by-play announcer, fire up your Roku, download the MLB.TV channel, and you are good to go.

Keep in mind the streaming channel has blackout restrictions. You can visit its website to see if your favorite team is available to stream where you live. If it is, Roku makes it easy to catch live games, stream replays, and view MLB programming.

Sling TV (starting from $35/mo.)

Sling TV allows sports fans to stream their favorite games through Roku affordably. With packages starting from $35/mo., you have your choice between three options. The Sling Blue package has NFL Network and NBC Sports Network.

Meanwhile, the Sling Orange package contains ESPN, MotorTrend, ESPN2, and ESPN3. You gain the most sports action on Roku with the Sling Orange and Blue Package for $50/mo.

You can transform your Roku into a sports powerhouse with the Sports Extra Package. For $15/mo., you gain access to NFL Network, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, and many more options.

NBA TV + League Pass (starting from $15/mo.)

Roku paired with NBA League Pass is the perfect double team of accessibility and affordability. Watch out-of-market games and catch replays anytime it is convenient for you. You can stream the action on two devices concurrently, receive in-game stats, and even choose your favorite broadcaster. NBA League Pass brings the sounds of home to you even if you moved hundreds of miles away.

Fair warning, there are blackout and national TV restrictions. Any games airing on TNT, ESPN, NBA TV, and ABC gain first billing. So, while you cannot catch games airing on these channels live, you can access them on your Roku at a later time.

NFL Plus (starting from $5/mo.)

Download the NFL channel on your Roku, where, with a subscription to NFL+ (formerly NFL Game Pass), you can catch all NFL games (after their original broadcast ends) all season long. You can also watch condensed 45-minute replays, learn more about the sport through film sessions, and view classic NFL titles like Hard Knocks, A Football Life, and much more.

ESPN Plus (starting from $10/mo.)

Download the ESPN channel from the Roku channel, then sign up for a subscription with ESPN+ to enjoy a wide range of live sports you will not find with other streaming services. Soccer fans can catch live streams of MLS, Emirates FA Cup, Scottish Premiership, and LaLiga matches live.

Moreover, combat sports fans will love watching fights through Roku. ESPN + airs UFC, Top Rank, and Professional Fighters League live. Sports fans can watch college action from conferences like Atlantic 10, Conference USA, IVY League, and Mid-American Conference.

Along with catching live events on your Roku, watch classic ESPN documentaries like 30 for 30. You can purchase a subscription for $10/mo. or combine ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for $14/mo., thanks to the Disney Bundle.

F1 TV Pro (starting from $10/mo.)

Racing fans can use their Roku to catch some of the hottest races of the season by downloading the F1 TV channel. By having a pro membership, you gain access to live streams, in-dash driver camera feeds, and watch F1, F2, and F3 Porsche Supercup -- all for $10/mo.

The streaming channel also allows you to catch replays of all races, camera angles, and documentaries. Paired with your Roku, it transforms your television into the best seat that will have you hooked throughout the season.

Tennis Channel Plus (starting from $110/yr.)

Download the Tennis Channel on Roku to enjoy highlights, press conferences, and much more. If you want to watch live matches for ATP or WTA events, you can subscribe to the Tennis Channel Plus.

If you cannot watch the matches live, catch on-demand replays whenever you want. The Tennis Channel Plus with your Roku provides the best seat for the action, where you can watch up to 12 courts from Roland Garros. This pairing feeds the appetite of the most avid tennis fans.

Peacock TV (starting from $5/mo.)

Peacock offers unique sports you might not find elsewhere. You can watch live and on-demand titles and events from WWE. Download the Peacock channel on your Roku to watch prime-time events from wrestling like Wrestlemania, Summerslam, and Royal Rumble live.

With a premium subscription (starting from $5/mo.), it gives you access to sports live streams like The French Open, U.S. Open Golf, Premier League matches, and Chevrolet Grand Prix. You can also use your Roku to watch primetime NFL football in the fall, as NBC airs Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

Ultimately, Peacock is an affordable pairing with your Roku that opens the doors to some of the most diverse sports offerings you can find.

Our Final Take

Roku offers unique channels for sports fans, where you can catch live sports streams, enjoy replays of your favorite games, and much more from one source. Sports can be challenging to navigate at some points because of how Roku apps work, but if you are a subscriber to a streaming television service, you'll easily be able to watch all your favorite sports in one place. For the price and channel selection, Roku is hard to beat.