Every Star Wars TV Show Coming to Disney+

There's been no shortage of Star Wars TV shows this year. After The Book of Boba Fettand Obi-Wan Kenobi finished airing earlier in 2022, we are waiting for a range of titles following different characters to drop this fall. It's clear that Lucasfilm has gone all-in on TV ever since the production company announced 10 new titles coming to Disney+ as originals, and each project has only expanded the Star Wars universe.

The sheer variety of upcoming shows is slightly overwhelming — regular series, limited series, event series, TV movies, screensaver-thingies — and the timelines are ever-so-convoluted, but this guide is here to help you untangle it all.

Here's everything you need to know about every new and announced Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+.

Sept. 21, 2022: Andor

Rogue One Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

A prequel to a prequel! Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) died in Rogue One (2016), the direct prequel to Episode IV: A New Hope. But five years earlier, Andor becomes embroiled in a galactic spy thriller that promises a more nuanced look at the gray morality of a character who admitted doing "terrible things on behalf of the rebellion." Genevieve O'Reilly will reprise her role of rebel leader Mon Mothma, with Stellan Skarsgård joining the cast.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy made his Star Wars debut when he was hired to salvage the troubled production of Rogue One, rewriting the script and taking over as de facto director. In similar behind-the-scenes drama on the long-delayed Andor, Tony Gilroy was hired to replace the original showrunner Stephen Schiff. Following Gilroy's takeover and massive reworking of the project, some of the previously announced details have been scrapped. For example, you may vaguely remember hearing that Alan Tudyk's fan-favorite character K-2SO was announced as part of the cast, but he will no longer make an appearance — at least in the first season. Tudyk, however, promises that Gilroy plans to bring back K-2SO in future seasons of Andor, as long as Disney+ keeps the show alive.

Andor began production in late 2020 and will debut its 12-episode first season on Sept. 21.

October 26, 2022: Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi Disney+/Lucasfilm

Tales of the Jedi will be six animated shorts, with three focused on Ahsoka and the other half focused on Count Dooku.

January 4, 2023: The Bad Batch Season 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Lucasfilm/Disney+

The animated series from Dave Filoni is coming back at the start of next year. The Bad Batch Season 2 launches Jan. 4 with a two-episode premiere. Its first season followed the story of a squad of clone troopers, and was a spin-off from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

February 2023: The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 2 Lucasfilm/Disney+

Although already in production, the third season won't premiere until 2023, which is quite a wait for that hell of a cliff-hanger. Mando (Pedro Pascal) is reunited with Grogu (Baby Yoda) but are they ever really safe with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) still around to hunt them. But perhaps our biggest question is whether or not we'll see more crossovers with Ahsoka.

2023: Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Lucasfilm/Disney+

Originally introduced in The Clone Wars (2008) as the teenage apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano has since become a fan-favorite mainstay of the franchise. After joining the ensemble on Rebels (2014) and then featuring in her own standalone novel, Ahsoka finally made her much-hyped live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, played by Rosario Dawson.

Back in the finale of Rebels, Ahsoka set out on a search for imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn and his captive, the young Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger. Her episode in The Mandalorian, played by Rosario Dawson, showed her still pursuing the same quest.

Ahsoka offers a deep well to mine for interesting character moments. In The Clone Wars, Ahsoka lost her faith in the Jedi Order's integrity and defected, not to the Dark Side but to forge her own path. Her outsider status and unique perspective on the Force provided intrigue in Rebels — "I am no Jedi" — but all that was glossed over in The Mandalorian. With more time to breathe, this series will hopefully dig deeper into the complex morality of this courageous ex-Jedi. Dawson is joined by Eman Esfandi as Ezra, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine, and Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker.

TBA: Skeleton Crew

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford helm this new story set in the Star Wars universe about a group of kids who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It is set in the New Republic era, like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. The series was announced at the 2022 Star Wars celebration, with Jude Law confirmed to star. Production began in summer 2022.

TBA: Rangers of the New Republic

Gina Carano, Pedro Pascal, and Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian Lucasfilm/Disney+

Kathleen Kennedy's announced the series in December 2020. It was reported that the original plan was to center the series on Gina Carano's Cara Dune, but the actress was fired from The Manadorian after making repeatedly disrespectful comments about the trans community on social media. For now, Rangers of the Republic is still an officially announced series. Like Ahsoka, it's supposed to interlock with the other Mandalorian-verse titles and culminate in a shared crossover event. Perhaps Lucasfilm will find a way to retool the series around the remarkably under-appreciated Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

TBA: The Acolyte

From Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, The Acolyte is "a mystery thriller that will take us into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era." Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae will star in the mysterious project.

You may have heard some of the hype lately around the "High Republic era." Until very recently, this period of galactic history was essentially a blank slate in Star Wars lore. In January 2021, Lucasfilm launched the High Republic publishing initiative, a multi-year transmedia project that aims to tell a single highly interconnected story across books, comics, short stories, and an audio drama. For voracious Star Wars readers, the prospect of a TV show entering the mix is ever so tantalizing — clues setting up The Acolyte may already be hiding in plain sight.

But although The Acolyte technically exists within the same era as those other stories, it turns out an era is, by definition, a very very long time. Apparently, The Acolyte takes place at least 100 years after all that other High Republic stuff. So don't worry, it's not going to be on the exam.

TBA: Lando

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

Lando Calrissian will appear in his own one-season "limited series" being developed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien. But mum's the word on any further details, including the all-important question of who will star in the iconic role. Billy Dee Williams? Donald Glover? Both of them? A deepfake?

TBA: A Droid's Story

An animated TV movie featuring R2-D2, C-3PO, and a "new hero" is in early development. You know, for kids.