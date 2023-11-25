Every Major Streaming Service Deal For Black Friday

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With so many streaming services available, and the prices going up all the time, our streaming bills are starting to look a lot like the old cable bills we thought we were getting rid of when we cut the cord years ago. These days we've gotta be pretty conscious of all the cash we're dropping for all these services, and the best way to do that is by only subscribing to a new service when there's a discount, watching everything you want to watch, then cancelling before the discounted rate ends and moving on to a different service.

Fortunately for all of us, Black Friday is giving us a bunch of opportunities to grab a new streaming subscription for not much money--so many streamers are offering rock-bottom prices. And we've decided to make things easy for you by rounding up all the biggest deals on streaming services currently ongoing. There are a bunch!

Hulu

Hulu's got two pretty great deals that you can pretty much pay for with the change you find in your couch. First, you can get a year of Hulu with ads for for $12--yes, that's just a buck a month for the entire Hulu content library. Pretty good. But it gets even better if you're willing to spend slightly more, because you can throw Disney+ for just two extra dollars. Meaning you can get a year of Hulu and Disney+ for $3 per month. That's a lot of content from the biggest brands in entertainment.

Paramount+ and Showtime Black Friday Deal

For Black Friday you can get three months of Paramount+ for $2 per month, or Paramount+ with Showtime for $4 per month. On top of the rather large combined library of content between the two recently-joined services, the Paramount+ with Showtime portion of this deal has something that the other bottom dollar Black Friday streaming deals like Hulu and Peacock don't: it's ad-free.

Peacock

Peacock is celebrating Black Friday with it's standard deal for sales events like this one: $20 for an annual subscription to Peacock Premium, or $2 per month for 12 months. It's a great deal no matter which way you slice it, but the extra savings with an annual plan--something the competitors don't offer--is a decent bonus.

Starz

The home of Power and Outlander is offering three months for just $3 per month.

Fubo

The original live TV streaming service has a two-pronged promotion going during Black Friday: there's a seven-day free trial, and then after that you get $20 off on each of your first two months on any of the core plans.

Audible Premium



Amazon's premium audiobook, audio drama and podcast service has two deals for Black Friday, but they're mutually exclusive--you have to pick one or the other. The first option is a completely free month, which will net you access to the Audible library and one credit for any Audible book to keep--two credits if you're a Prime member. The second option is four months for $6 per month, which gets you the same monthly benefits in the previous deal, with an extra $20 Audible credit thrown in for good measure.

Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal

Amazon's subscription service for ebooks and standard audiobooks normally costs $12 per month, but this Black Friday you can lock in three months of Kindle Unlimited for 99 cents per month.

