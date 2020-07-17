CBS' NCIS has been on the air for an impressive 17 seasons and is gearing up for Season 18. Since its very first episode in 2003, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has been leading highly skilled investigators to solve some of the world's toughest crimes.

Though big characters have come and go, including DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), and Quinn (Jennifer Espisito), the main cast has mostly remained the same for ages, with heroes including Sloane (Maria Bello), Ducky (David McCallum) and, of course, that irresistible Torres (Wilmer Valderamma) drawing in millions of viewers every week to see how they save the day.

Everything We Know About NCIS Season 18

Yet there's another segment of important NCIS characters who've been an integral part of the show: the guest stars. Many, many actors who are now big A-list stars — and some who were already huge stars — have come to play on NCIS; from Sterling K. Brown to Misha Collins to Jamie Lee Curtis, well-known guest stars continue to be part of the show's appeal and legacy. Here are 46 huge stars who appeared on NCIS over the years. Do you remember all their cameos?

Every Major NCIS Guest Star Ever

Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Obama, Bob Newhart Photo: CBS/Netflix

NCIS aired its last episode of Season 17 before a hiatus on April 14. Past episodes are streaming on CBS All Access.