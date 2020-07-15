Kevin Connolly, star of HBO's Entourage, has been accused of sexual assault by costume designer Gracie Cox.

As originally reported by The Daily Beast, Cox alleges the actor-director attacked her at a 2005 wrap party for The Gardener of Eden, which was directed by Connolly and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. Cox details stories of Connolly being "friendly and mildly flirtatious" toward her on set, including times where he stopped filming to "publicly acknowledge her" and made "complimentary comments in passing." At the party, Connolly invited her to smoke with him before leading her to a VIP lounge area, which is where Cox, who says she was "a bit tipsy," claims the assault happened.

"As soon as we were alone in that area, he started to kiss me," she says. "I didn't know how to respond—but before I could even think about what to do about it, he pulled me into one of these little side [booths], and pulled down my pants, and turned me around, and within no time was inside of me. I was just in shock."

Connolly, who Cox says was not wearing a condom, then threw a pillow at Cox after the assault, telling her to "clean" herself up. When Cox re-entered the party, she ran into fellow costume designer Amy Westcott, who confirmed to The Daily Beast that Cox told her what happened immediately folllowing the attack and that she confronted Connolly over it shortly after. In emails between Westcott and Cox obtained by The Daily Beast, Westcott wrote, "I knew it wasn't consensual, and went after him." Addressing Cox in another email, she also said, "I thought you're [sic] ability to consent was impaired by alcohol."

The Daily Beast spoke with two more crew members who were present at the party, both anonymous, who say they saw Westcott confront Connolly. One also says they saw Cox looking "disheveled" after emerging from the lounge area.

In a statement issued through his attorney, Connolly denied all the allegations against him, saying the encounter between himself and Cox was consensual. "Kevin completely understands Amy's displeasure with the consensual act that transpired between Kevin and Gracie 15 years ago, after production had wrapped and they were no longer working together on the movie," read the statement. "Kevin acknowledges the lack of professionalism on his part, but he adamantly denies that it was anything other than a mutual consensual encounter."

Cox says that she regrets not getting a rape kit done at the time, but was worried about her future in the entertainment industry. In 2017, amid the #MeToo movement, she reached out to women's rights attorney Gloria Allred about her case, but was turned away because the statute of limitations had past, according to the report.

Cox adds, "I want it to be known that he is dangerous, and I want him to not get away with it any longer."