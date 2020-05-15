With Supernatural coming to an end after 15 seasons, trinkets from the beloved CW series have a lot more meaning to them. For anyone hoping to take home a piece of the show before we close the book on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) storied journey, here's your chance.

TV Guide is giving away a bundle of neat Winchester swag worth hundreds of dollars. One lucky fan will take home the grand prize bundle, which includes the following:

$200 Hot Topic gift card

A copy of the pilot signed by Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan enclosed in a limited-edition studio licensed custom frame (valued at $250)

Supernatural Funko POP!--Sam Winchester with Baby (valued at $72.50)

Supernatural Funko POP!--Dean Winchester as a gym teacher (valued at $39)

Thanks to our friends at Insight Editions, there are even more goodies to go around. Four additional fans will have a chance to win runner-up prizes, which include copies of Supernatural: The Official Cookbook (valued at $29.99) and the Supernatural Pop Quiz Trivia Deck (valued at $17.99).

Hoping to be one of our lucky winners? All you have to do is carefully read the rules below and then use the form to submit your entry. Good luck!

The sweepstake runs from May 15 to 31. Get those entries in now!

*This giveaway is open to U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada (excluding Quebec) only.