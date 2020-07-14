Bryshere Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on Fox's Empire from 2015-2020, was arrested on Monday, July 13 on domestic violence charges.

In a statement shared to social media, the Goodyear Police Department of Goodyear, Arizona, revealed that authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call around 10:15 p.m. local time from a woman identifying herself as Gray's wife. She told police he had assaulted in their home on Sunday night. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital before being released later, with continued assistance from detectives and the victim's advocacy team.

The department also revealed that when officers responded to the call at Gray's home, he initially refused to come out and was eventually taken into custody following the arrival of SWAT and crisis negotiations officers. He was booked on domestic violence charges at Maricopa County Jail at around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Gray portrayed Hakeem throughout Empire's six season run. The show aired its series finale earlier this year, though its production was shuttered earlier than planned by the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the show to air a different ending than the one initially planned. Showrunner Brett Mahoney has discussed his hopes for filming a proper send-off for the drama in the future.

Fox declined to comment for this story.