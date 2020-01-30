It's almost the end of the road for Empire. On Thursday, Fox revealed that the premiere date for the final 10 episodes of the groundbreaking hip hop drama will be Tuesday, March at 9/8c. Along with that announcement, the network also unveiled a sneak peek of what's to come in the remaining half of this final stretch.

If we're going by the preview, which features an unknown person aiming a gun at Lucious (Terrence Howard) as he's protecting Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), the Lyons are in for one hell of a last act.

There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered as Empire wraps up the Lyon family's tumultuous story, like whether or not Cookie and Lucious are really poised to die. Their deaths were teased at the beginning of the season through cryptic flash-forwards in which Lucious is shot and Cookie's car explodes. We still don't know who might behind their potential demise, or if they're even dead dead, but it looks like these final episodes will start to pull the curtain back on this overarching mystery.

Many were also wondering whether or not Jussie Smollett's Jamal Lyon will return before Empire bows after Jamal was written out of Season 6 amid the actor's legal woes. Fox entertainment chief Michael Thorn confirmed at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that Smollett would not return for the series finale, telling Deadline, "He is not coming back." Thorn did add that the finale would likely mention Jamal in some form.

See how it all turns out for the Lyon family when Empire returns Tuesday, March 3 at 9/8c on Fox.