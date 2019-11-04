

After airing out Lucious' (Terrence Howard) dirty laundry, both figuratively and literally — remember when she confirmed his drug-dealing past and dumped his used underwear all over that conference table? — Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will seek out solace from all the drama with a relaxing girls weekend trip in this week's Empire. In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, the Lyon family matriarch hits up a spa in Miami to gab with her sisters her about her romantic woes.

"Me and that man haven't two-stepped to the same beat in a minute," Cookie laments in the clip. "Anyway, he won't forgive me so..."

Cookie's sister Candace (Vivica A. Fox) is quick to point out the hypocrisy of her current situation given the many times she has forgiven Lucious for far worse offenses. "Shouldn't he be seeking forgiveness for what he put you through?" Candace asks. I mean, she has a point.

In fact, Candace makes several good points, like urging Cookie to take a break and "get out of that vicious cycle with Lucious." But leave it to her other sister, Carol (Tasha Smith), to provide a counterpoint while digging to the heart of Cookie's conflict with Lucious.

"Sis, the cycle is called marriage, and it wouldn't be so vicious if she would just admit she wants Lucious back. You know the man loves her dirty drawers no matter how much he acts out," Carol adds.

The episode, titled "Stronger Than My Rival," will see Cookie go head to head with Lucious for control of the house, which probably won't end peacefully. Although the couple are at odds, Taraji P. Henson told TV Guide that "there's still love there, [but] the issue is very complicated."

Watch Cookie and her sisters gossip about Lucious in the above video.

Empire airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.