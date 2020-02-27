You love Hallmark Christmas movies. We love Hallmark Christmas movies. And apparently Elisabeth Moss loves Hallmark Christmas movies, too! In fact, the Emmy-winning actress is actively working to star in one soon.

Moss appeared on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed that although she has definitely made a name for herself by doing heavier projects like Mad Men, The Handmaid's Tale, and her latest movie The Invisible Man, she's ready to do some lighthearted holiday film fare next.

"I love Hallmark movies," Moss exclaimed. "They're happy, and they always end happy and discover the magic of Christmas, and it's wonderful."

The actress went on to say that after she revealed her affinity for those small screen pics in another setting, she received a call from someone at the network right away. "The next day Hallmark reached out and was like, 'We would love to do something with you.' And I wanted to make it really clear that I wasn't kidding, I wasn't making fun of them, [and] this wasn't ironic. I was like, 'I want to do a Hallmark Christmas movie. I want to do the seminal [Hallmark Christmas movie],'" Moss said. "So, we're actually looking into it, and we might do something!"

In other words, if you suddenly see Moss' name on Hallmark's next Countdown to Christmas list, don't worry; she's not bringing Gilead to the party.

Another highlight of Moss' appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show came when she revealed that any time a relative of a cast member comes to the set of The Handmaid's Tale, they are automatically obligated to try on the red robe and white bonnet combo. That included her own brother, and she brought the visual receipts that simply cannot be unseen.

The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-3 are now available on Hulu. The Invisible Man hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 28.