If you're a cable loyalist who's been waiting for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie to come off Netflix and onto regular TV, your moment is coming. The continuation of Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) story will air on AMC on Sunday, Feb. 16, the network announced Tuesday. The movie will conclude a multi-week Breaking Bad marathon where each of the show's five seasons will air in full over the course of a Sunday. Then, on Sunday, Feb. 23, Season 5 of Better Call Saul premieres.

Here's the schedule for this deep-dive into the Breaking Bad universe:

Sunday, Jan. 19

Breaking Bad Season 1 begins at 4:00 p.m. ET/3c

Sunday, Jan. 26

Breaking Bad Season 2 begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c

Sunday, Feb. 2

Breaking Bad Season 3 begins at 8:00 a.m. Et/7c

Sunday, Feb. 9

Breaking Bad Season 4 begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c

Sunday, Feb. 16

Breaking Bad Season 5 begins at 1:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30c

The world television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie airs at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7c

Sunday, Feb. 23

Better Call Saul Season 5 premiere airs at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 9c

Monday, Feb. 24

Encore presentation of the Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45c

Better Call Saul Season 5 continues in its regular timeslot with Episode 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c

El Camino originally premiered on Netflix on Oct. 11, 2019. It's still available to stream.