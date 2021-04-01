Eddie's Relapse Is One Step Closer to Being Discovered in This A Million Little Things Sneak Peek

Eddie (David Giuntoli) has managed to cover up his recent relapse onA Million Little Things for a while now, but questions are starting to come up and he may not be able to keep it up for longer. In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Eddie gets a call from Rome (Romany Malco) asking if he knows anything about Gina's (Christina Moses) missing Vicodin.

Of course, we know that Eddie took the pills when he was unable to refill his own painkiller prescription before Theo's play. He's been using Gina's supply to help him get through the pain until it's time to refill his own, but that hasn't been going so well. He's been moody and struggling, and he allowed Dakota (Anna Akana) to take the fall when Katherine (Grace Park) discovered aspirin in Eddie's painkiller bottle.

In the clip, Rome asks Eddie straight-up if he took Gina's pills but it remains to be seen if Eddie is going to finally come clean or if he is going to continue lying to the people closest to him. The longer he keeps it under wraps, the bigger the chance he'll reach a point of no return.

A Million Little Things airs this Thursday at 10/9c on ABC and moves to Wednesdays at 10/9c beginning April 7.