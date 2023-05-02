Dungeons & Dragons is Now Available to Stream at Home with Amazon Prime Video

Join or Sign In
No need to roll the dice on this one, it's good
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took a long time to get to the theaters, but it was worth the wait. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo behind Horrible Bosses, finally brought the project to existence after 10 years of development.
The action-comedy was a hit with critics, scoring a solid 72 metascore, and did well with the fans, too. As of April 2023, it had grossed nearly $200 million at the box office.
Now you can watch it home; just click the link below.
Official synopsis from Universal: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley from a screenplay by Goldstein, Daley, and Michael Gilio.