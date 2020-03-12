The parents of black-ish are all set to enjoy a well-earned night out in the show's next episode, but in typical Johnson family fashion, their best laid plans fall rapidly apart.

In this exclusive clip from next week's episode, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) catches the attention of Los Angeles' super powerful mayor Eric Garcetti during a gala welcoming her to a prestigious medical board. Dre (Anthony Anderson), of course, isn't exactly digging Garcetti's affections for Bow.

There's nothing flirtatious going on — Garcetti flosses for crying out loud — but he's definitely way more interested in Bow's work as a doctor than in Dre's senior vice president gig at a marketing firm. You can definitely tell that Dre isn't used to that kind of shade, especially in front of Bow, so we can only imagine how the rest of the night is going to go.

Indeed, we probably should've seen it coming. As the episode description hints, Dre starts spiraling before the event even starts, when he notices the invite for the gala addressed to "Dr. Rainbow Johnson and guest." Can Dre overcome his slighted feelings and live up to being "Best Supporting Husband," like the episode title suggests, or is this going to turn into a thing?

black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.