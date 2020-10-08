The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) has been alone in one room for a very long time. On Thursday, BBC America released two new first-look photos from this year's Doctor Who holiday special, including one that shows the Doctor leaning against a wall covered in tally marks. Mood, am I right?

Of course, unlike the rest of us, the Doctor is alone in a Judoon space jail. Doctor Who's Season 12 finale ended with a last-minute twist, as the Judoon intercepted the TARDIS, put the Doctor under arrest, and zapped her into a high-security alien prison, where the holiday episode will find her isolated with no hope of escape.

Meanwhile, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) are back in Sheffield without her, with no way of knowing whether she even survived her plan to stop the Master (Sacha Dhawan) on Gallifrey. The new photos, released as part of the cast's virtual New York Comic Con panel, also show the Doctor's fam gathered around a table. They're trying to go on with their lives without the Doctor, but it's not easy. "Old habits die hard," the official synopsis teases. "Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor?"

The episode, titled "Revolution of the Daleks," will air this holiday season on BBC America. It was also confirmed at the NYCC panel that the network will be airing its usual Doctor Who marathon from Christmas to New Year's Day.

Filming on "Revolution of the Daleks" was completed before most TV productions went into lockdown this spring.

Check out the photos below.

Doctor Who returns to BBC America at the end of 2020. Previous seasons of Doctor Who are available on HBO Max.

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who Photo: BBC America