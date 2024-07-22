The Disney Villains Book Box Set Is Nearly 50% Off

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here's a question: who is your favorite Disney hero? Hercules? Princess Merida? Buzz Lightyear? Now, here's another question: Who is your favorite Disney villain? That one's a bit harder, isn't it? It's not always the easiest to love the bad guy, but we can't lie, it is a bit exciting.

From the wickedly fabulous Maleficent to the cunning and charismatic Scar, Disney villains have a way of captivating our hearts, even as they plot the downfall of our beloved heroes. These characters aren't just evil for evil's sake — they have depth, backstories, and motivations that make them unforgettable.

Think about it: Ursula's deal-making prowess in The Little Mermaid, Hades' fiery temper and sharp wit in Hercules, or Jafar's insatiable ambition in Aladdin. Each villain brings a unique flavor of menace and charm that makes them as iconic as the heroes they oppose. Plus, without the villain, there is no hero.

Detailing all the good, bad, and ugly in her hit books Villains, author Serena Valentino has been capturing the stories of Disney's most prominent villains in a series Disney fans are geeking out over. Each individual book holds a story told by iconic Disney villains from their perspectives, one we never actually get to see in the films they star in. Because evil is made and not born, these books go into greater detail and allow readers to better understand why these villains are the way they are.

The series currently boasts 10 thrilling books, with the eagerly anticipated 11th installment available for pre-order now, set to release on July 30th. The next book in the series will feature the story of Beauty and the Beast's Gaston and how tragedy became his downfall, turning him into one of the most famous Disney villains of all time.

In addition to the pre-order, Amazon is currently holding a sale for almost 50% off a series of the first three books. This deal features Fairest of All: A Tale of the Wicked Queen which tells the backstory of the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Beast Within: A Tale of Beauty's Prince which covers the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and Poor Unfortunate Soul: A Tale of the Sea Witch which is all about Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

Whether you're a massive Disney fan looking to add to your growing Disney collection or a simple fan of the villainous side of life, pick up the three books on sale now for just $23.

