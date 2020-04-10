Now Playing The Little Mermaid Live! Stars Play WHO SAID IT: Disney Villain or Real Housewife

In news that is sure to make you — and Chris Evans — smile, ABC is set to air an hour-long singalong special featuring some of your favorite stars performing iconic Disney tunes. TV Guide has learned that Ryan Seacrest will host The Disney Family Singalong, a special TV event airing Thursday, April 16 at 8/7c.

Hollywood's biggest Disneyphiles are set to take on their favorite songs across Disney's expansive portfolio, from classics like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Toy Story, to modern hits like Moana, Frozen, and High School Musical. And if you're worried about fumbling the lyrics, Disney's got you covered. Viewers can sing along with help from an animated character that will guide the on-screen lyrics.

The special will feature performances and appearances Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and more.

The event will also include star-studded PSAs that will raise awareness about Feeding America, the charitable organization working to provide food and other resources to those most vulnerable.