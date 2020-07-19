Beyoncé is here to bless our never ending quarantine with a trailer for her new visual album called Black Is King. The visual album is inspired by the music of 2019's live action The Lion King — which Beyoncé not only starred in, but also produced an album for called The Gift -- and will be streaming July 31 exclusively on Disney+.

The stunning trailer serves up scene stealing locations all the way from West Africa to Los Angeles, iconography and color palettes to die for, the return of creative collaborators like Pierre Debusschere and Kwasi Fordjour, and a few of Beyoncé's favorite people including Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z. According to Disney+, several other artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album also make appearances throughout the film.

Four tracks from The Lion King: The Gift album — "Already", "Brown Skin Girl", "Mood 4 Eva", and "My Power" — will be accompanied by full length music videos, while the rest of the visual album will mix storytelling styles from all around the world to create a celebratory memoir of the black experience. The Lion King has never looked — or sounded — so good.

Black is King will premiere July 31 on Disney+.