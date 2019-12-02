Now Playing The Little Mermaid Live! Stars Play WHO SAID IT: Disney Villain or Real Housewife

TV lovers who have not yet decided whether or not to subscribe to Disney+ may be in luck. The new streaming service is offering a Cyber Monday deal in which customers will be able to save $10 on first-year subscriptions, making the annual purchase price just $59.99.

After the first year, the annual rate will return to its regular $69.99 price. This is a limited-time offer expiring at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2. It is only available in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The streaming service's expansive library includes many Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar favorites. And although it does not yet offer viewers the chance to watch Frozen II , which is now in theaters, it offers Frozen, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, and Lego Disney Frozen Northern Lights. Other original Disney+ programming that is grabbing attention includes The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and High School Musical: The Musical.

