Discovery+ is now offering a Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers. Right now, you can subscribe to Discovery+ (Ad-Lite) for just 99 cents per month for your first three months. Normally, a Discovery+ subscription costs $4.99 per month.
With a Discovery+ subscription, you'll get access to over 70,000 episodes of food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal series, plus originals like Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, Love Off the Grid, Naked and Afraid of Love, Queen of Meth, The Haunted Museum, Selling the Hamptons, Kendra Sells Hollywood, and Million Dollar Wheels.
Discovery+ has films, originals, and specials from CNN and new and classic series from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, History, and more.
This offer ends on Monday, November 28, so sign up now to lock in the sale price!
