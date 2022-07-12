DIRECTV STREAM Supported Devices

Wikimedia Commons

If you're looking for a new streaming service, you might have come across the popular AT&T-owned service called DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV) -- but what is DIRECTV STREAM? In short, it's a video streaming service that gives subscribers access to up to 140 channels of live TV and 65,000 on-demand programs, as well as unlimited DVR storage and support for 4K viewing.

There are four DIRECTV STREAM packages to choose from, ranging from the Entertainment plan ($70/mo.) to the Premier plan ($150/mo.). Each package offers a broad range of live and on-demand titles, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. It's also the only streaming service that provides access to regional sports networks like Bally Sports. Not sure if it's the right service for you? Try signing up for the seven-day DIRECTV STREAM free trial first.

If you're thinking about cutting the cord and switching to DIRECTV STREAM, there are a few things you should know -- including which devices are compatible with the service. Keep reading to find out if your favorite device works with DIRECTV STREAM, so you can start streaming today.

DIRECTV STREAM Compatible Devices

After signing up, you can watch DIRECTV STREAM on a number of compatible devices, including smartphones, web browsers, smart TVs, and streaming devices. If you don't already have one of these products, you can either buy one or purchase DIRECTV STREAM's proprietary streaming device.

Streaming Devices

DIRECTV STREAM works with the most popular streaming sticks and devices, including products in the Amazon Fire TV range (such as the Amazon Fire TV Cube and the Amazon Fire TV Stick), Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku. Once you've set up one of these devices on your TV, just download the DIRECTV STREAM app and log in – then you're ready to stream!

Smartphones and Tablets

If you have an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, you'll be able to use it to watch DIRECTV STREAM. All you need to do is download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store, sign in to your account, and begin watching your favorite programs. For the best viewing experience, DIRECTV recommends OS 8 (Oreo) or newer for Android users and iOS 12 or later for Apple users.

Web Browsers

If you prefer to watch TV and movies on a laptop, you can use a compatible web browser to access all of the DIRECTV STREAM channels in your package, which all include popular networks like CNN, ESPN, and TLC. Supported browsers include Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Safari. Unfortunately, other browsers -- like Mozilla Firefox and Opera -- are not compatible.

Other Devices

DIRECTV also manufactures its own Wi-Fi-enabled streaming product called the DIRECTV STREAM Device. Much like a Roku or Amazon Fire TV device, it plugs into your TV's HDMI port and allows you to download popular apps like Netflix to browse and watch movies and TV shows. It also comes with a live TV channel guide, so you can easily browse DIRECTV STREAM's available programs.

DIRECTV STREAM Compatibility Compared

DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV fuboTV Sling TV Amazon Fire TV ✓ (second generation and newer) ✓ ✓ (Android OS 5.0 and newer) ✓ Android TV (Google TV) ✓ (select models) ✓ (select models) ✓ ✓ Apple TV ✓ (fourth generation and newer) ✓ (fourth generation and newer) ✓ (fourth generation and newer) ✓ (tvOS 11 and newer) Google Chromecast ✓ (second generation and newer) ✓ ✓ (second generation and newer; Chromecast Ultra; Google Cast TVs) ✓ (Latest browser) Roku ✓ ✓ (version 8.1 and higher) ✓ ✓ (Newer models) Apple iPhone/Apple iPad ✓ (Apple iOS 11 and newer) ✓ ✓ (Apple iOS 13.0 and newer) ✓ (Apple iOS 11 and newer) Android smartphones/tablets ✓ (Version 7.1 and newer) ✓ ✓ (Android OS 5.0 and newer) ✓ (Android OS 5.0 and newer) Nintendo Switch

✓



Sony PlayStation

✓ (Sony PlayStation 3 and newer)



Xbox

✓ ✓ (Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X) ✓ (Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all Xbox One models) Mac ✓ (Version 13+ of Safari recommended) ✓ ✓ (Latest version of Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari) ✓ (macOS 11.1 and newer) PC ✓ (Latest version of Microsoft Edge) ✓ ✓ (Latest version of Chrome, Edge, or Firefox) ✓ LG Smart TVs (webOS)

✓ (webOS 3.5 and higher) ✓ (2018 models and newer) ✓ (webOS 3.0 and higher) Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen) ✓ (2017 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2015 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) Vizio Smart TVs (SmartCast)

✓ ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓

Which Device Should I Use to Stream DIRECTV STREAM?

If you've decided that DIRECTV STREAM is the right streaming service for you, you'll have plenty of options in terms of supported devices (unless you prefer to watch through gaming consoles, which aren't compatible with the platform). Here are our top recommendations, depending on what you're looking for.

DIRECTV STREAM Option for Budget-Conscious Viewers: Roku

There are a number of Roku devices to consider, ranging from affordable to high-end options. If you're on a budget, however, we recommend choosing something like the Roku Express, which retails for $30.

With it, you'll be able to download popular apps like DIRECTV STREAM, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix, browse titles with a remote, and connect your Apple phone to your TV through AirPlay.

DIRECTV STREAM Option for an Easy Viewing Experience: Samsung Smart TV

DIRECTV STREAM doesn't support as many smart TVs as some of its competitors, but it is compatible with Samsung Smart TVs from 2017 and later. If you have one of these TVs, you can download the DIRECTV STREAM app and start viewing movies and TV shows without connecting any extra equipment to your TV.

To start using DIRECTV STREAM on your Samsung Smart TV, you'll first need to make sure that your TV is connected to your home's wireless network. From there, you can download the DIRECTV STREAM app, sign in to your account, and begin watching your favorite movies and TV shows.

DIRECTV STREAM Option for a Cable TV Experience: DIRECTV STREAM Device

Finally, if you enjoy the feeling of traditional cable but don't want the costs, consider purchasing the DIRECTV STREAM Device. It allows you to view titles by connecting to your TV's HDMI port and Wi-Fi, where you can then explore the DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup through a live TV guide or watch recorded programs on popular apps from Google Play.

The DIRECTV STREAM Devices also come with a voice-enabled remote that lets you search for movies and TV shows through Google Assistant. You can get one from DIRECTV at a cost of $5/mo. for a period of 24 months.

