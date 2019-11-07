Following his role in True Detective Season 3, Stephen Dorff will once again play a gruff lawman in Fox's midseason drama Deputy. Dorff stars as Bill Hollister, a rough and tumble deputy who is unexpectedly promoted to sheriff when the incumbent dies of a heart attack. With the new responsibility on his shoulders, Hollister not only has to learn to work as part of a team, but how to lead one.

Deputy was one of the more action-packed pick-ups of the 2019-20 TV season. The cop procedural will launch on Jan. 2 and TV Guide has an exclusive look at the show's poster. The image features Dorff's conflicted lawman rocking sleek shades, a respectable hat, and some serious stubble. He's the hero no one saw coming, as the poster proclaims.

Deputy premieres Wednesday, Jan. 2 on at 9/8c on Fox.