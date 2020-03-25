Apple TV+ is trying to make you forget you haven't left the house in 10 days or taken a shower in at least four by finally releasing the first trailer for its newest series, Defending Jacob, which stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.

In the eight-episode limited series, which was created by Mark Bomback and is based on the book of the same name by William Landay, Evans (who is also an executive producer) stars as Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney and conflicted father who must choose between his sense of justice and protecting his only son, the titular Jacob (Knives Out's Jaeden Martell), when he is accused of murdering a classmate. Dockery plays Andy's wife and Jacob's concerned mother, Laurie.

While predictably gloomy, the trailer reveals that the show appears to be taking some cues from Netflix's Ozark, but instead of everything being tinted blue, it's awash in dark grays with some stark whites, making the town at the center of the series monochromatic. The good news is, Evans' beard looks great in this.

Some other highlights from the trailer include Evans yelling, "I know what you did!" all dramatic-like, a beautiful bathroom that Joanna Gaines would approve of, and a surprise appearance from J.K. Simmons, whose casting was never announced. I'm pretty sure this is not a Spider-Man: Far From Home situation, though.

Rounding out the cast are Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, and Sakina Jaffrey.

Defending Jacob debuts with its first three episodes on Friday, April 24 on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will debut weekly.