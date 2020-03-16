Now that Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) are officially married on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the couple is gearing up to enter the next phase of their lives. Tuesday's episode of the CW series, titled "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness," marks the last outing for the newlyweds, who will depart the series and embark on a new adventure together away from their superhero friends.

Brandon Routh, who plays Ray, says a wedding made sense for the pair, who officially got together in Season 4. However, the actor also admitted he took issue with the timing of it all.

"On one level, I'm happy [that Ray and Nora got married]. It's a future I did see for them so I don't think it's wrong that they're married," Routh told TV Guide. "But I think the journey to having it happen shouldn't have been forced. The exit is also very quick and forced, and so I have challenges with that on a personal level."

Tuesday's episode finds the Legends busy in their search for the elusive Loom of Fate, and their quest lands them face to face with the famed bard William Shakespeare. It will be a stacked hour for the show, with Ray and Nora also commemorating their last outing with respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. According to Routh, fans can expect "parties, ponies, Shakespeare, and lots of tears."

"Overall, it's a mature episode. We're dealing with heavy, heavy subject matter, and it's a very emotional episode. I think Legends does that from time to time, but this is even more standout in that respect for me," he explained.

Catch Ray and Nora in action one last time when a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW.