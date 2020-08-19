DC FanDome Officially Expands to Two Global Fan Events

It turns out that DC FanDome was just too big for one day. TV Guide has learned that the 24-hour event has now been expanded to two separate global experiences that will take place in late August and mid-September. Think of it as a major reorganizing, as no content will be lost.

First up is DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes which will take place Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT and transport fans into an elaborate world personally crafted by DC Comics' Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. According to Warner Bros., the eight-hour show will feature "special programming, panels and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, comics and more." Fans from all over the globe will have the opportunity to watch the linear event three times in the 24-hour period that it will be available. That means your major movie panels like Wonder Woman 1984, the Justice League: Snyder Cut panel, along withThe Flash and Titanspanels will still be available.

Meanwhile, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, which takes place on Sept. 12, will be an on-demand experience in which fans can curate the content that they want to see using the official schedule. Plus, DC Kids FanDome, a kid-friendly companion site with loads of content for DC's youngest fans, will also launch on Sept. 12 at DCKidsFanDome.com.

With DC FanDome officially split into two, fans will have easier access to the hours of content that will still be available in nine languages, including Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish. Plus, the event will be accessible across all mobile platforms in addition to being available via desktop.

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. while DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse is set to arrive on Sept. 12.