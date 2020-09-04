DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes offered an immersive experience specially curated by DC Comics' Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. Explore the Multiverse, on the other hand, is putting the control into fans' hands.

The 24-hour on-demand event, which takes place Sept. 12, invites fans to explore more than 100 hours of content across television, film, games, comics, and animation on their own time. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own schedule or browse through multiple curated schedules that will be available on DC FanDome's website.

Content will be broken down into different sections including:

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

WatchVerse: Panels include the official introduction of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman's leading lady, along with Superman and Lois, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and Black Lightning. Plus, there will also be expanded versions of The CW's The Flash and DC's Titans panels, which originally debuted during the Hall of Heroes event.

InsiderVerse: Fans can go behind the scenes with the experts who bring DC to life in all its forms including comic books, games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products, and more.

Blerd & Boujee: Blerd & Boujee programming celebrates Blerd culture and its impact around the globe. It will feature a diverse lineup of artists, voices, musicians, and content.

FunVerse: This section is all about sharing one's fandom. Fans can read hundreds of free digital comics, strike a pose at the selfie station, explore the Joker Escape Room, and more.

YouVerse: Check out more than 17,000 fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content submissions from around the world. You can also vote for your favorites.

The event will be accessible to fans all over the globe in nine languages, including Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. Plus, the event will be available across all mobile platforms in addition to being accessible via desktop.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will take place Saturday, Sept. 12.