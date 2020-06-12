The end of Netflix's Dark is upon us, and the confusing but engrossing sci-fi series about time travel, fashionable yellow raincoats, and the interconnected lives of four families in a small German town is coming full circle. The official description for the recently released trailer promises "a conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not." In the video, viewers get their first real glimpse of the second world that was teased briefly at the end of Season 2, when the alternate version of Martha (Lisa Vicari) saved Jonas (Louis Hofmann) from the apocalypse.

The third and final season premieres Saturday, June 27 — a date that holds particular significance in the show, as its when the final cycle kicks off and when the 2020 apocalypse occurs — and it will introduce us to the alternate versions of many of the characters we know and love. The trailer teases new versions of Katharina, Ulrich, and Elisabeth — but that's not all it reveals. The apocalypse also devastated Martha's world, and it apparently changed it beyond recognition, if the world outside that now familiar cave is any indication.

To be honest, we still understand very little about what's happening in the final season, but the trailer confirms what we had already suspected, which is that the season will follow a quest to break the cycle once and for all. What the trailer wasn't able to tell us was how in the hell Charlotte's (Karoline Eichhorn) daughter is also her mom. That's the real question we're dying for an answer to.

Dark Season 3 premieres Saturday, June 27 on Netflix.