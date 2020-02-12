It's hard not to feel a Dancing with the Stars-sized hole in our lives as we wait for one of America's favorite dancing competitions to return to the airwaves. That hole is becoming especially hard to ignore as we search for any clues about when ABC will air Season 29.

Fans previously grew accustomed to getting two seasons every year, with a new rotation of celebrities dancing their butts off in both the fall and the spring, but after a shortened "All Athletes" season in 2018, ABC hasn't worked Dancing with the Stars into its spring calendar again. So far the show hasn't even officially been renewed for Season 29, but there's not really a doubt in anyone's mind that it will return in the fall of 2020. If it sticks to its usual premiere schedule, Dancing with the Stars Season 29 will likely debut in September, with Monday, Sept. 14 or Monday, Sept. 21 being our top guesses for premiere dates.

As for who will compete in Season 29, there are a few rumors already circulating. ABC usually keeps casting decisions tightly under wraps, but ABC Entertainment's senior VP, Rob Mills, did tell Variety that they've had discussions with Charlie Sheen about competing in the show. He also mentioned that they would love to have Christie Brinkley back since an early injury kept her from truly competing in last year's season.

Until we know more, we'll just keep missing the mirrorball trophy.