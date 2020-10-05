The fourth week of Dancing with the Stars saw pretty much everybody step their game up. Moves got sharper, limbs got looser, and in at least one case, chest hair got even more tantalizing. Many couples got the same scores, with very little differentiation between true high performers and the lowest of the low. That means this competition is only going to get fiercer, which should make the next several weeks truly interesting. In the meantime, here's what happened during Week 4, and who had to scoot on home.

Here's ABC's Fall 2020 TV Schedule

Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Paso Doble / "All I Do is Win" by DJ Khaled

How They Did: Even with special sneaker shoes and a hip-hop song that would theoretically make him feel a little more at home, Nelly still looked like he was chopping wood with a stubbed toe at times. However, he brought a level of energy we haven't seen yet. So he's improving, and that's a good thing. Everyone basically said he has to improve his shape — a kind way of saying to look less stiff.

Score: 21/30

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Foxtrot / "Adore You" by Harry Styles

How They Did: She was sensual and elegant, even if she did stumble and slip up a few times. The judges basically told her she's coming along nicely but still has some refining to do.

Score: 22/30



Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Samba / "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus

How They Did: Wow. Monica is really throwing it down, improving week after week. Her samba was spirited, and though she seemed to lose the beat a few times, she handled those spins, twirls, and steps with finesse. Am I the only one that's sensing a vibe between these two? Carrie Ann Inaba said she felt the chemistry and Bruno cracked he wanted to join in (say what now?) but that her samba was on point.

Score: 24/30



Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Paso Doble / "Rise" by Katy Perry

How They Did: IDK this one was kind of weird, right? Anne did a kind of Morticia Adams voguing thing at the beginning, and then some funky chicken chops throughout. The costume reveal was neat, but as Bruno said, there was a problem with balance.

Score: 21/30

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Rumba / "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion

How They Did: This guy knows his angles and looks really smooth out there on the floor. And it's too bad performers can't get extra points for luscious chest hair — he'd have this thing in the bag if so. Carrie Ann told him his lines were beautiful and he moved with poetry.

Score: 24/30

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Salsa / "Que Viva La Vida" by Wisin

How They Did: As Carrie Ann put it, we were at her house watching this; she absolutely slayed this routine, and we could feel the energy and fire in every step.

Score: 24/30



Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Viennese Waltz / "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs

How They Did: Kaitlyn is really pretty when she dances, and technically solid, but you kinda want to see her jazz it up a little more. Derek put it perfectly when he said he wants to see a different side of her soon. Still, she got the first 9 of the season.

Score: 25/30



Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Jive / "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John

How They Did: The energy was high, and the emerald suits so perfect, but the routine was still a little bit clumsy in places. This seemed like a really difficult routine to pull off, requiring impeccable timing and coordination, and it was mostly solid.

Score: 24/30



Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Tango / "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes

How They Did: Possibly fueled by the bets against her coming from her own family (yeesh), Jeannie delivered yet another showstopper of a performance with lots of personality. A slight mistake at the end and a loss of balance cost her though.

Score: 21/30

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Rumba / "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green

How They Did: This was smooth and sultry but a bit of a snooze compared to some of the stronger routines he's offered up so far in this season. Carrie Ann was all about the poetry in his hips.

Score: 22/30

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Cha Cha / "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas

How They Did: As Bruno put it, Jesse has the moves, the timing, and his musicality is getting better too. but there's still room for improvement. Indeed, there is something alluring about him, even if he still looks a little uncomfortable while out on the floor.

Score: 21/30



Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Dancing with the Stars Photo: ABC

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Foxtrot / "Ordinary People" by John Legend

How They Did: Skai remains one of the most underrated performers in this competition, and this was the week she finally got it right. Derek Hough said it was his favorite dance of the night, and Carrie Ann could barely keep it together saying it was sheer perfection. She meant it too, giving Skai the first 10 of the season!

Score: 28/30

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Cha Cha / "Larger Than Life" by Backstreet Boys

How They Did: Saving the best, or at least the most high-energy, for last, AJ was like a ball of fire — albeit a little bit undisciplined in places and in need of a little refinement.

Score: 24/30

Elimination: In the end a shocking last-minute mix-up had Monica Aldama return from her safe spot to join Anne Heche in the bottom two, and the judges picked Monica to stay. That meant Anne danced her last dance in Week 4.

PHOTOS: Dancing with the Stars' 25 Most Shocking Moments of All Time

Dancing With the Stars Photo: ABC

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.