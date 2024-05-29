Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult Netflix

Netflix is back with another shocking cult documentary, and this time the streaming service is homing in on the 7M TikTok crew. Over three episodes, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult delves into the rise of the dance cult, the part social media played in its rise, and how the reported cult's leader, Robert Shinn, orchestrated it all.

As the episodes progress, viewers get to know many of the players involved. There's sisters Miranda Wilking and Melanie Wilking, who rose to social media stardom for their dance moves under a shared TikTok account, but later separated when one joined 7M and the other did not. There's dancers Kylie Douglas, Konkrete, and Kailea Gray, who joined 7M but left after they realized what was really going on. And then there are the families and past victims of Shinn's, who speak out at length about how this cult has impacted their lives.

Wondering where these dancers and former members are now that the Netflix documentary is out? Read on for updates on all of the major players.

What is 7M Films and how is it related to TikTok?

7M Films is a management company that signs up dancers with a notable online presence. It offers to help them grow the dancers' social media followings and orchestrate endorsement deals. As Dancing for the Devil shows, that can be an appealing offer for many dancers in Los Angeles, who have a hard time finding steady work despite their extraordinary skills. Many of the dancers who signed up have also been featured on reality dance competitions like World of Dance and So You Think You Can Dance.

However, 7M is also run by the Shekinah Church, a religious community that began decades ago for Korean-Americans. The invite-only church is run by Robert Shinn. As the head of 7M, Shinn reportedly charges multiple layers of management fees and has been accused of sexual abuse. To date, he has denied any wrongdoing.

What does Dancing for the Devil cover?

Over three episodes, the documentary traces 7M's rise, as told by the Wilking family and former 7M dancers. It also uses recordings of Shinn from previous sermons and teachings to highlight the messages the church and 7M are said to convey. Then, the series uses social media clips to highlight certain aspects of those teachings and to showcase the dance videos it talks about.

Elsewhere, the doc interviews past Shekinah followers who escaped the cult and are now sharing their stories of abuse and mind control in hopes of bringing down Shinn once and for all.

Melanie Wilking and Miranda Derrick, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult Netflix

Who are Miranda and Melanie Wilking and where are they now?

Miranda Wilking and Melanie Wilking are sisters from Michigan who leveraged the power of social media to become very successful content creators on Instagram and TikTok by posting videos of themselves dancing. Once seemingly inseparable, the sisters at the center of this doc had a falling out when Miranda became affiliated with 7M, and it appears the two still haven't fully reconciled. At the end of the series, Melanie revealed she still sees her sister occasionally at family gatherings, but only if she and her family agree not to talk about 7M or the church. Sometimes, the sisters comment on each other's social media posts, but they no longer post joint videos.

Melanie continues posting her own dance videos on social media, and married NFL star Austin Ekeler on May 25, just days before the release of Dancing for the Devil. Miranda attended Melanie's wedding, but was not in her sister's wedding party. In the doc, Melanie commented how conflicted she felt about including her sister in her big day, having previously dreamed she would be her maid of honor. Instead, Melanie had her two best friends be her flower girls.

Notably, neither sister posted any photos together from the wedding day.

Miranda, meanwhile, is still linked to 7M and now goes by Miranda Derrick following her wedding to fellow dancer and 7M follower James Derrick in 2021. She still posts videos on social media, but declined to participate in the documentary and released the following statement:

"I am not held against my will and I've never been a hostage. I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that. As far as my career, my time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years ever and if one day I wish to partner with a different management company or start my own company, I will."

She continued, "No one is forcing me to do anything. I am excited to move forward in this incredible walk with God, an amazing marriage and exciting career. I'm also looking forward to moving past all of this and mend my relationship with my family privately."

As expected, many of the comments on the related social media accounts of the two sisters are about the Netflix show and 7M's alleged crimes. One interesting change fans have noted since Dancing for the Devil's release is that Derrick and Miranda no longer link to 7M management in their social media channels.

Priscylla and Melanie Lee, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult Netflix

Where are Priscylla and Melanie Lee Now?

The other sisters featured in Dancing For the Devil are former Shekinah members Priscylla and Melanie Lee. Today the sisters continue their paths of healing, decades after they first joined the church. As viewers saw in the docuseries, Priscylla was finally ready to tell her story, and went to authorities about her experiences of abuse with the church. She has since moved away from Los Angeles and is trying to put her life back together.

Melanie is more active on social media and shares her experiences with the cult in hopes of persuading others to come forward. She recently attended the docuseries' premiere and many of her social media posts are in promotion of its streaming release.

Melanie Lee and Robert Shinn, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult Netflix

Where is Robert Shinn Now?

Both 7M and the Shekinah Church continue to be active, although in a 2022 statement the entities claimed to be separate. "You do not have to be a member of the Shekinah Church to be represented by 7M, nor do you have to be represented by 7M to be a member of the Shekinah Church," it said. "Any claims to the contrary are simply wrong."

Despite all of the women who came forward with allegations of abuse in the documentary, no criminal charges have been brought against Shinn to date. As viewers saw in the doc, Shinn filed a civil lawsuit against several of the former church members (including the Lee sisters) saying they have made false claims against the church.

A year later, the sisters, along with Davis, Fisher, Douglas and others, filed a cross-complaint accusing Shinn of fraud, forced labor, and human trafficking. The case is set to go to trial in Los Angeles in July 2025.

So far, Shinn and the Shekinah Church have declined to comment about Dancing for the Devil. However in a 2022 statement to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson said the following in regards to Melanie Derrick and her family going public about Miranda's involvement with 7M:

"The false and sensational allegations about 7M stem directly from a dispute between 7M-represented dancer Miranda Derrick and her estranged family. Despite her family's claims, Miranda is a successful businesswoman and a loving wife and daughter who cares very much about her family. It is pathetic and contemptible to try to turn her private family matters into a tawdry public scandal for clicks and clout."

Catch all three episodes of Dancing For the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult now on Netflix.