Daisy Jones & the Six is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Daisy Jones & the Six is Amazon's newest original series based on the New York Times bestseller. The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, a teenager who finds her way to the Sunset Strip rock scene in the 70s and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, the frontman of a band from suburban Pennsylvania.

Amazon is doing a weekly release, so now is the time to catch up on the first few episodes before keeping up with Daisy, Billy, and the rest of the band every week.

Daisy Jones & The Six Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

About Daisy Jones & the Six

From Amazon: Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of a 1970s band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Set to the soundtrack of original music, this is the story of how this iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

When to Watch Daisy Jones & the Six

The first three episodes of the series premiered on March 3. New episodes are released on Thursdays.

Read the Book

The Amazon show is based on the book Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which was named one of Amazon's Best Books of March 2019. Reese Witherspoon chose the book as one of her Reese's Book Club Picks and is now executive producing the series.

Watch the Trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six