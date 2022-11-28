Cyber Monday 2022: Fire Tablets Are on Sale For Their All-Time Lowest Prices Ever — Save Up to Half Off

If you're looking for a great Apple iPad alternative at a super low price, then Cyber Monday is the day for you. Amazon's own products like Fire tablets are deeply discounted during the mega shopping event, so their lose is your gain.

For Cyber Monday, we rounded up the best deals on all sorts of Fire tablets from the Fire 7 mini-tablet to the Fire HD 10+ monster tablet, starting at just $40 -- that's up to half off list prices and the cheapest prices we've ever seen. In fact, even the all-new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8+ are on sale for their all-time lowest prices too -- and these were just released a few weeks ago.

Cyber Monday means bigs savings on Amazon Fire tablets. Amazon

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.

Fire 7

Regular price: $60

$60 Sale price: $40 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Fire 7 on sale for $40, or $20 off its list price -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings and the cheapest we've ever seen on the mini-tablet. It's equipped with a sharp and compact seven-inch display, 16GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and Fire OS and the Amazon Appstore built-in for easy access to popular apps -- including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more. Not bad for just $45.

Want something bigger? Check out the other Amazon Fire tablets on sale for the Cyber Monday, below:

Want more deals? Check out the best Cyber Monday deals from across the internet here.