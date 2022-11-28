Cyber Monday 2022: Best Blu-ray Boxed Set Deals — Save on Yellowstone, Better Call Saul, Criterion Collection, & More

Join or Sign In
Save up to a nearly 70 percent on Blu-ray and Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD discs
Looking to gift a big boxed set to the pop culture-obsessed in your life? Cyber Monday is the best time to "Add to cart" with so many deep discounts and all sorts of Blu-ray sets.
We rounded up the best deals on Blu-ray boxed sets for popular TV shows and movies with prices starting at just $12. We're talking about complete series sets of Hannibal, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more with up to a whopping 67 percent off boxed sets. In fact, you can get the first four seasons of Yellowstone for 52 percent off its list price.
Meanwhile, you can also pre-order the complete season set of Better Call Saul (drops on December 6) for $151, or $65 off -- that's a 30 percent savings.
In addition, we even gathered deals on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD discs from the Criterion Collection -- if you want to give a gift that an arthouse film fan will love for the holidays.
Scroll down and shop the best Cyber Monday boxed set deals, below:
