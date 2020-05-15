A spunky new hero will soon rise in the CW's latest superhero series, Stargirl. Based on the comics of the same name, the series follows high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who, after inheriting a super-powered staff, forms a dynamic squad of ragtag young heroes to take on villains of the past.

Season 1 will be a journey of self-discovery as Courtney figures out her newfound power while also assembling a crew to help her fight the evildoers hiding out in their small town. Luke Wilson also stars as Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E., Stargirl's stepdad and partner in crime-fighting. Though Wilson seems like an unlikely candidate for a superhero show--hey there Legally Blonde and Old School-- creator Geoff Johns says Dugan was written specifically for the comedic actor.

"I actually wrote Pat Dugan with Luke Wilson in mind," Johns said. "This show was literally written for him."

Stargirl might be new to the Arrowverse but this isn't the first time we're seeing the character in action. An alternate version (played be Sarah Grey) appeared in Season 2 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow as a member of the Justice Society of America. Meanwhile, Bassinger's Stargirl briefly appeared in Crisis on Infinite Earths alongside several of her friends. Her cameo in the five-part event certainly leaves room for future Arrowverse crossovers, and creator Geoff Johns says he's open to Stargirl potentially mixing it up with her superhero cohorts like The Flash and Supergirl.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Arrowverse," Johns told TV Guide. "We're all up for any of [the crossovers] whenever it makes sense. If there's a cool opportunity to do it, that'd be great."

However, don't expect any Arrowverse heroes to pop up in Season 1. The series, which will stream on DC Universe and air on the CW, completed filming in early 2019. Instead, the first season will focus on developing its roster of charismatic young heroes as they come into their own.

"Ilana Montez, Wildcat and Beth Chapel, and Dr. Mid-Nite, they didn't really have a whole lot of stories in the comics and they were older. We've made them younger and set them in Blue Valley and the way they get their costumes chosen is a bit different," Johns says.

In addition to Bassinger and Wilson, the series also stars Amy Smart, Neil Jackson, and Yvette Monreal. Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno, Jr., and Henry Thomas appear in recurring roles.

Stargirl makes its broadcast debut on Tuesday, May 19 8/7c on the CW. The series will first be released Monday, May 18 on DC Universe.