The CW may still be running new episodes in the 2020-21 TV season, but the network is already dropping premiere dates for next fall and upcoming seasons. We'll be getting two new series in late fall, with one being the new adult Legends of the Hidden Temple reality series premiering on Sunday, Oct. 10, leading into the Batwoman Season 3 premiere at 9/8c.

Legacies will follow later that week and then Walker will join the supernatural series on Thursdays starting on Oct. 28. All Americanwill stay on Mondays when Season 4 premieres on Oct. 25, followed by the new sci-fi mystery series 4400. Finally, November will bring kickoff five-episode events for both The Flash and Riverdale, which will hold down Tuesdays starting on November 16.

Check out the full CW fall schedule below.

Friday, Oct. 1

8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Saturday, Oct. 2

8/7c: IHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)



Sunday, Oct. 3

8/7c: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)



Friday, Oct. 8

8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9/8c: Nancy Drew Season 3 premiere



Saturday, Oct. 9

8/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 18 premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9/8c: World's Funniest Animals (Season 2 premiere)

9:30/8:30c: World's Funniest Animals



Sunday, Oct. 10

8/7c: Legends of the Hidden Temple (series premiere)

9/10c: Batwoman (Season 3 premiere)



Thursday, Oct. 14

8/7c: Coroner

9/8c: Legacies (Season 4 premiere)



Monday, Oct. 25

8/7c: All American (Season 4 premiere)

9/8c: 4400 (series premiere)



Thursday, Oct. 28

8/7c: Walker (Season 2 premiere)

9/8c: Legacies



Tuesday, Nov. 16

8/7c: The Flash (Season 8 premiere)

9/8c: Riverdale (Season 6 premiere)

