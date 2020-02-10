You can never have too many crime procedural shows, folks, that's just a fact. So, even though it's been off the air for just a few years now, there's still plenty of room for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation to make a comeback to TV, and it looks like that's exactly what may happen at CBS.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network is now in talks with series creator Anthony Zuiker, mega producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and the show's creative team to revive the series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2000-2015. The project has yet to be confirmed, and CBS did not immediately respond to TV Guide's request for comment. However, if a deal to make the revival happen is successful, the CSI revival would be a limited series scripted by Jason Tracey to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, which occurs in October 2020.

During its initial run, CSI was a massive success for CBS that gave birth to spin-offs CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, and CSI: Cyber. Starring Ted Danson, Elisabeth Shue, George Eads, Marg Helgenberger, and other stars, CSI was known for several groundbreaking elements, including its unique visual style and showing the importance of science in the criminal justice process.

CSI is currently available to stream on Hulu, and select seasons are available on CBS All Access as well.