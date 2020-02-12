Oh no, we are only a week away from the end of Criminal Minds but are we going to have to say a premature goodbye to one of our beloved BAU members? TV Guide has an exclusive clip from Wednesday night's episode and it looks like J.J. (A.J. Cook) is making moves to depart the team.

Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is the first one to find out, but the genius hacker is the worst at keeping secrets. In the blink of an eye, she's telling Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Simmons (Daniel Henney), and Tara (Aisha Tyler) that J.J. is considering taking a job in New Orleans, taking her away from D.C. and starting to split up the team.

Can they all rally together to stop her from going, though? Being in New Orleans would put her closer to Will's (Josh Stewart) family and could give her and Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) the space they need to truly move on from each other. How is her best friend going to take the news though? We don't know if we could bear to see Reid's heart broken that way.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.