The end is almost here, Criminal Minds fans. The CBS procedural will be ending its decade-and-a-half run on Wednesday with a two-hour goodbye, and we are not ready. TV Guide has obtained an exclusive first look at the series finale trailer, which brings back all of our old friends and foes, reminds us how far we've come, and confirms the final episodes will turn all of us into emotional wrecks.

The under-a-minute clip kicks off with Rossi (Joe Mantegna) saying, "And this is where the BAU began," before going into a montage of the OG BAU that features Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), Elle (Lola Glaudhini), and Morgan (Shemar Moore). The true first gut-punch is when we hear Morgan say, "Hey, baby girl" to Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). We didn't know how much we missed his truly beautiful face!

However, the trailer isn't all nostalgia and rainbows. It also reminds us of the most gruesome unsubs the team has encountered over the years. It turns out we still shiver at the sight of George Foyet, aka the Reaper (C. Thomas Howell). The video is also a reminder that the Chameleon (Michael Mosley) remains at large as we go into the finale. Taking him down will take a serious toll on the team, as we see a house blowing up and Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) unconscious in a hospital bed.

To find out what happens we must "dare to go inside" one last time.

The Criminal Minds series finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c on CBS.