It's been nearly three months since George Floyd died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes -- an event that sparked weeks of protests around the world. For Floyd's homicide, Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three other officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, and Chauvin's prosecution is one of the high-profile trials viewers will get to see on TV this fall.

Court TV, the network devoted to in-depth trial coverage, announced Tuesday that its upcoming roster of trials will include Minnesota v. Chauvin, Floyd's case, with Court TV's anchors, legal correspondents, and crime and justice journalists breaking down the events of the day as they happen.

"The most important cases of our generation will be covered gavel-to-gavel on Court TV, offering our audience a front-row seat to justice in every sense of the word," Scott Tufts, senior vice president at Court TV told TV Guide via email. While courts can be selective about allowing cameras access to courtrooms, Tufts said he expects Court TV will be able to show the proceedings as they unfold. "With the Chauvin case, Minnesota allows cameras if all parties agree – and there's every indication that the court and attorneys involved in the death of George Floyd are open to a transparent process of justice. They have been extremely open with the media with a real sense of acknowledgement of the public's interest."

The George Floyd trial won't be the only proceeding on Court TV's roster that has captivated the nation: the network will also be covering Georgia v. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan, the case involving the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging through a south-Georgia neighborhood, and California v. Robert Durst, the case that was the subject of the HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. "Georgia allows cameras, so we expect to be able to pull back the curtain on every moment of the trial involving the death of Ahmaud Arbery. [The] Robert Durst trial opening statements allowed cameras. We are working with the court, which is now more interested in cameras for witness testimony as it allows for additional social distancing for family and media in the courtroom. Closing arguments and verdict for the Durst trial will have live cameras."

Additionally, Court TV will cover the trial of singer R. Kelly, whose legal problems mounted after Surviving R. Kelly, and the "Doomsday Cult Mom" case involving Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, whose children's bodies were discovered in their backyard. Kelly's state cases will likely have camera access, Tufts said, and the Doomsday trial will be almost entirely filmed too. "Court TV has been partnering with Utah courtrooms to bring live gavel-to-gavel coverage from inside the courtroom in the cases of Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell. That partnership will continue for their trials – viewers will see the entire trial live on Court TV."

